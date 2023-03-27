Petition against the release of Wasantha Mudalige moved to April

The Colombo High Court has ordered the recall of an appeal filed by the Attorney General against the release of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, on April 03.

The appeal had been called before the Colombo High Court today (March 27).

However, the High Court Registrar has notified that since the High Court Judge is on leave today, the case will be recalled on April 03.

The respondent of the case, Wasantha Mudalige had also appeared before the courts today.

Earlier, the Colombo Chief Magistrate had ordered the release of Wasantha Mudalige, who was detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), stating that there is no sufficient evidence to continue the hearing of the case.

The Attorney General had filed the relevant appeal seeking an order that the decision taken by the Colombo Chief Magistrate is unlawful and that the order be revised.