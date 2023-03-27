Danny Baby arrested over murder of Agricultural Research Officer

Danny Baby arrested over murder of Agricultural Research Officer

March 27, 2023   01:06 pm

A woman has been attacked to death with sharp weapons in the Netolpitiya area of Weli Ara in Tangalle Police Division this morning (March 27).

The Police Media Division revealed that the 30-year-old victim, R.M. Deepashika, was employed as an Agricultural Research Officer in the same area.

The deceased, who works in the same area where she resides, had been attacked with a sharp weapon by a resident of that area, while she was on the way to field duty this morning.

Ada Derana reporter mentioned that the incident had taken place as a result of an escalated dispute that occurred over the suspect requesting fertilizer from the Agricultural Research Officer, the previous day.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old suspect, identified as Jayawardene Pathiranage alias “Danny Baby”, on suspicion of committing the murder. 

The body of the deceased has been placed in the Tangalle Hospital, following the Magistrate’s inquest being carried out by the Tangalle Magistrate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Sri Lanka's access to growing Indian & African markets cannot be disrupted  President (English)

Sri Lanka's access to growing Indian & African markets cannot be disrupted  President (English)

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es (English)

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es (English)

World Water Day celebration held in Ratmalana (English)

World Water Day celebration held in Ratmalana (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Vegetable prices dropping rapidly at wholesale markets and economic centers

Vegetable prices dropping rapidly at wholesale markets and economic centers

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.26

Constitution is supreme only when it helps maintain their power - Anura Kumara

Constitution is supreme only when it helps maintain their power - Anura Kumara