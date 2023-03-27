Danny Baby arrested over murder of Agricultural Research Officer

A woman has been attacked to death with sharp weapons in the Netolpitiya area of Weli Ara in Tangalle Police Division this morning (March 27).

The Police Media Division revealed that the 30-year-old victim, R.M. Deepashika, was employed as an Agricultural Research Officer in the same area.

The deceased, who works in the same area where she resides, had been attacked with a sharp weapon by a resident of that area, while she was on the way to field duty this morning.

Ada Derana reporter mentioned that the incident had taken place as a result of an escalated dispute that occurred over the suspect requesting fertilizer from the Agricultural Research Officer, the previous day.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old suspect, identified as Jayawardene Pathiranage alias “Danny Baby”, on suspicion of committing the murder.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the Tangalle Hospital, following the Magistrate’s inquest being carried out by the Tangalle Magistrate.