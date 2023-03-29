Trade union leaders who obstructed fuel distribution sent on compulsory leave

Trade union leaders who obstructed fuel distribution sent on compulsory leave

March 29, 2023   06:58 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has issued a special announcement regarding the necessary steps to be taken to ensure normal fuel distribution and supply in the country.

Accordingly, it states that the management has decided to send on “compulsory leave” the trade union leaders who tried to obstruct the fuel distribution activities yesterday (28) and exerted pressure on the employees who were working on fuel distribution duties and attempted to obstruct those services as well as the workers who supported these union leaders.

It further stated that as of yesterday (28), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) premises would be a restricted area to these individuals.

The notice, jointly issued by the CPC Chairman and CPSTL Chairman/Managing Director, also informs that all other employees should report to duty and proceed to continue the fuel distribution activities and other services.

The full notice is below:

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him