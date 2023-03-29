Fuel distribution commenced at Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela terminals - minister

Fuel distribution commenced at Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela terminals - minister

March 29, 2023   08:20 am

Fuel distribution has commenced at Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela terminals at 6.00 a.m. this morning (29), says Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera. 

He stated that police and armed forces personnel will continue to assist them and that adequate fuel stocks are available in the country. 

In a tweet, the minister also that it has been observed that some fuel stations have not placed orders for fuel anticipating the April price revision. 

He therefore requested the fuel station operators to place their orders accordingly and maintain the minimum stocks required.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.28

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.28