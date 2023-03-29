Fuel distribution commenced at Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela terminals - minister

Fuel distribution has commenced at Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela terminals at 6.00 a.m. this morning (29), says Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera.

He stated that police and armed forces personnel will continue to assist them and that adequate fuel stocks are available in the country.

In a tweet, the minister also that it has been observed that some fuel stations have not placed orders for fuel anticipating the April price revision.

He therefore requested the fuel station operators to place their orders accordingly and maintain the minimum stocks required.