Youth dies after being intentionally run over by vehicle

March 29, 2023   10:34 am

A youth, who was critically injured after a vehicle intentionally ran him over in Indrapuram, Pallai on Tuesday evening (March 28), has died.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the Pallai divisional hospital following the accident.

He was identified as a resident of Muhamalai area.

According to the police, three individuals including deceased youth, who were wielding swords, had attacked the vehicle driver after forcefully entering his home on Tuesday evening. The trio had fled the scene afterward.

The man injured in the sword attack, who was on his way to lodge a complaint with the Pallai police, had run over the three attackers with his cab, upon seeing them walking on the side of the road.

After running them over, he had arrived at the police station to file the complaint, according to the police.

One of the two attackers, who was critically wounded in the hit-and-run succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Pallai divisional hospital.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the hospital’s mortuary.

Pallai police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

