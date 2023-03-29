Over 20 employees banned from CPC premises

Over 20 Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) workers who did not report for duty today (29 March) have been sent on compulsory leave, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Speaking at a special press conference held this morning at the Ministry’s premises in Colombo, the Minister stated that over 20 CPC employees who did not report to work today were sent on compulsory leave, and have been banned from entering the CPC premises.

The conference comes amidst a rather turbulent backdrop in the fuel sector, with trade union collectives of the Ceylon petroleum Corporation (CPC) having staged a Satyagraha on the morning of 27 March.

They later called off the Satyagraha last afternoon (28 March), and decided to engage in a strike action, withdrawing themselves from activities related to the filling and distribution of fuel.

The Minister then called for the termination of employees and trade union activists of both CPC and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminal Ltd (CPSTL), in the event they disrupt the distribution of fuel or hinder the work of other employees.

Wijesekera, the CPC and the Government have assured an uninterrupted supply of fuel, adding that there is no shortage of fuel in the country, and that distribution will continue as usual.