Fuel prices revised

March 29, 2023   11:25 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the fuel price will be revised from midnight today (March 29).

He said that the prices will be revised based on the fuel pricing formula.

Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 60, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 135, Auto Diesel by Rs. 80, Super Diesel by Rs. 45 and Kerosene by Rs. 10 per litre.

The new prices are as follows;

Octane 92 petrol - Rs. 340
Octane 95 petrol - Rs. 375
Auto diesel - Rs. 325
Super diesel - Rs. 465
Kerosene - Rs. 295

