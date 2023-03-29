Sajin Vass acquitted in misappropriation case

The Colombo High Court has ordered the release of former parliamentarian Sajin Vass Gunawardena, who was accused of allegedly causing a loss of Rs. 883 million to the government while purchasing ground support equipment during his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the Mihin Lanka Airline.

Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte issued this order, after accepting a preliminary objection raised by the attorneys who appeared for former MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena that the relevant case cannot be maintained.

The case had been filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.