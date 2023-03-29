List of CPC workers sent on compulsory leave announced

March 29, 2023   02:29 pm

The names of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s (CPC) trade union leaders who were sent on “compulsory leave” have been released.

Earlier today, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated that the CPC management has decided to send on “compulsory leave” the trade union leaders who tried to obstruct the fuel distribution activities yesterday (March 28), exerted pressure on the employees who were working on fuel distribution duties and attempted to obstruct those services, as well as the workers who supported these union leaders.

The decision was arrived at in order to ensure normal fuel distribution and supply in the country, the CPC said.

Issuing a statement this morning, the CPC stated that its premises and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) premises would be a restricted area for these individuals.

The list of names is mentioned below;

B.G.D.Dilan Gamage - Muthurajawela Terminal
Premanath Gamage - CPC
Samika - CPC
Bandula Saman Kumara - CPC
Asoka Ranwala - CPC (Retired)
S.M.C.S.Chinthaka Gunasekara - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
M.A.S.W.Nishantha - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
R.A.Ranathunga - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
S.M.D.J.Wijegunaratne - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
P.N.Perera - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
U.E.G.Sanjeewa Priyadarshana - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
H.U.K.Serasinghe - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
D.S.Dheeraka Balasooriya - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
G.H.Niluka - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
S.D.Jayantha Paregama - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
S.D.S. Sarda Dissanayake - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
U.D.Palitha - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
S.H.R.Virajith - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
Damith Priyantha - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa
R.A.C.S.Ranaweera - CPSTL/ Kolonnawa

