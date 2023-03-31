Paediatric ward at Anuradhapura Hospital closed down

The Paediatric Ward at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital has been closed down, owing to a lack of staff.

Accordingly, sources claimed that the paediatric ward attached to the Univeristy Professor’s Unit was closed down owing to the fact that all three paediatricians who worked at the hospital migrated.

Thus, all doctors, nurses and patients who were attached to the children’s ward have been transferred to different wards by way of an internal circular issued within the hospital.

Meanwhile future patients will also be referred to two different wards.

Meanwhile, the relevant sources also revealed that students of the medical faculty of the Rajarata University of Sri Lanka are currently unable to receive any clinical training owing to the closure of the ward.

Another group of doctors at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital are also reportedly readying to depart from Sri Lanka, sources claimed, while the Government Medical Officer’s Association (GMOA) raised concerns that the residents within the district are now facing rather catastrophic circumstances.

Speaking on the situation, the GMOA noted that they had given continuous warnings in the past that such a concerning situation would arise if such arbitrary taxes were imposed amidst an environment that was already not suitable for professionals.