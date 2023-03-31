Paediatric ward at Anuradhapura Hospital closed down

Paediatric ward at Anuradhapura Hospital closed down

March 31, 2023   12:50 pm

The Paediatric Ward at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital has been closed down, owing to a lack of staff.

Accordingly, sources claimed that the paediatric ward attached to the Univeristy Professor’s Unit was closed down owing to the fact that all three paediatricians who worked at the hospital migrated.

Thus, all doctors, nurses and patients who were attached to the children’s ward have been transferred to different wards by way of an internal circular issued within the hospital.

Meanwhile future patients will also be referred to two different wards.

Meanwhile, the relevant sources also revealed that students of the medical faculty of the Rajarata University of Sri Lanka are currently unable to receive any clinical training owing to the closure of the ward.

Another group of doctors at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital are also reportedly readying to depart from Sri Lanka, sources claimed, while the Government Medical Officer’s Association (GMOA) raised concerns that the residents within the district are now facing rather catastrophic circumstances.

Speaking on the situation, the GMOA noted that they had given continuous warnings in the past that such a concerning situation would arise if such arbitrary taxes were imposed amidst an environment that was already not suitable for professionals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ethnic issue cannot be 'divorced' from economic issue  President

Ethnic issue cannot be 'divorced' from economic issue  President

Ethnic issue cannot be 'divorced' from economic issue  President

Imported eggs released form port after receiving approval

Imported eggs released form port after receiving approval

CPC trade union activists claim govt's 'terrorist activities' robbed them of fundamental rights

CPC trade union activists claim govt's 'terrorist activities' robbed them of fundamental rights

Consumers express views on recent fuel price revision

Consumers express views on recent fuel price revision

China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade (English)

China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade (English)

Ensure fair taxes, accountability for corruption: HRW tells Sri Lankan govt (English)

Ensure fair taxes, accountability for corruption: HRW tells Sri Lankan govt (English)

Sri Lanka, India to boost bilateral cooperation through INR trade expansion (English)

Sri Lanka, India to boost bilateral cooperation through INR trade expansion (English)

All of us are responsible for the situation we are in today  President (English)

All of us are responsible for the situation we are in today  President (English)