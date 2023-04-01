Will not let anyone violate law and order during my tenure - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised not to permit anyone to violate law and order of the country during his tenure as the Head of State.

He made this remark while delivering a special address to the tri-forces and the police from the Air Force Base in Anuradhapura this evening (April 01).

Further, Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to the tri-forces and police personnel for their efforts to prevent ‘violent protesters’ from taking over the parliament complex and avert the country from falling into a state of anarchy.