Will not let anyone violate law and order during my tenure - President

Will not let anyone violate law and order during my tenure - President

April 1, 2023   05:57 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised not to permit anyone to violate law and order of the country during his tenure as the Head of State.

He made this remark while delivering a special address to the tri-forces and the police from the Air Force Base in Anuradhapura this evening (April 01).

Further, Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to the tri-forces and police personnel for their efforts to prevent ‘violent protesters’ from taking over the parliament complex and avert the country from falling into a state of anarchy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Imported milk powder priced reduced from today

Imported milk powder priced reduced from today

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.01

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.01

58th Manusath Derana free medical camp held in Matara

58th Manusath Derana free medical camp held in Matara

A/L exam paper marking remain hampered after withdrawal of CTU and FUTA

A/L exam paper marking remain hampered after withdrawal of CTU and FUTA

PM says new Anti-Terrorism Bill will be tabled in Parliament in April

PM says new Anti-Terrorism Bill will be tabled in Parliament in April

Petroleum trade unionists, sent on compulsory leave, meet with Mahinda Rajapaksa

Petroleum trade unionists, sent on compulsory leave, meet with Mahinda Rajapaksa

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)