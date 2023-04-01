Committee to prepare textbooks on sexual and reproductive health

Committee to prepare textbooks on sexual and reproductive health

April 1, 2023   06:59 pm

MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children, has informed officials to appoint a special committee in coordination with the Ministry of Education, to prepare textbooks on sexual and reproductive health for school students and to inform various parties related to it.

She communicated this during the meeting of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children held last week.

Wijerathna noted that representatives of various institutions under the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, the National Child Protection Authority, the Department of Probation and Child Care Services present at this Committee meeting should be included in this committee to which the Ministry of Education should take the main responsibility when it comes to the related coordination activities.

The committee chair also stated that the responsibilities of this Committee should be completed within three months and a timeline for that is expected to be prepared during the next meeting.

Officials representing the Ministry of Education addressing the committee, stated that textbooks have already been prepared to educate school students over the age of sixteen about sexual and reproductive health.

However, the committee emphasized that since there is a need to educate children about sexual and reproductive health from an early age to suit the child’s mind, the preparation of textbooks should be started immediately.

It was also discussed that in the first phase of this program, even if the text books are not printed, students can be given the opportunity to use it via the internet.

It was also emphasized that the committee should also organize programs to educate religious leaders, parents, and the media about the need to educate students about sexual and reproductive health in order to protect them from sexual abuse.

Suggestions were also made that during the awareness given to women through the Family Health Officer’s officials post marriage, they should also be made aware of how to protect their children from sexual abuse in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Imported milk powder priced reduced from today

Imported milk powder priced reduced from today

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.01

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.01

58th Manusath Derana free medical camp held in Matara

58th Manusath Derana free medical camp held in Matara

A/L exam paper marking remain hampered after withdrawal of CTU and FUTA

A/L exam paper marking remain hampered after withdrawal of CTU and FUTA

PM says new Anti-Terrorism Bill will be tabled in Parliament in April

PM says new Anti-Terrorism Bill will be tabled in Parliament in April

Petroleum trade unionists, sent on compulsory leave, meet with Mahinda Rajapaksa

Petroleum trade unionists, sent on compulsory leave, meet with Mahinda Rajapaksa