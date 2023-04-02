Showers expected in several places over most parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the country during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.