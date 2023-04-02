Teenage sons and friend arrested over fathers brutal murder

Teenage sons and friend arrested over fathers brutal murder

April 2, 2023   04:24 pm

Three youths have been arrested in the Mirusivil area in Jaffna in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old man. 

The victim has been identified as Shivsothi Shivakumar, while two of the arrestees, aged 17 and 19, have been identified as the deceased’s two sons. 

The other suspect, also aged 19, was identified as a friend of the two youths. 

The trio were arrested by the Kodikamam Police last night (01 April), following investigations into information received of a body found in a property. 

Investigations have revealed that Shivakumar had lived separately from his wife and two children for years, Police said, adding that his younger son had confessed to the Police that they killed their father to put an end to the troubles inflicted upon them by him. 

Meanwhile, Police also stated that the deceased’s eldest son and his friend had visited the hospital with cuts and injuries after the incident, and had claimed to the hospital staff that Shivakumar was murdered by a group of individuals. 

Shivakumar’s eldest son later informed the Police too, that he had sustained injuries in an attempt to save his father

