One person injured in shooting in Kataragama

One person has been injured following a shooting incident along the Kataragama – Wedihiti Kanda Road this afternoon (02 April).

Two persons had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at two others, who were also on a motorcycle, at a car park in the Wedihiti Kanda area.

No arrests were made, however, as the perpetrators had fled the scene soon after.

The injured motorcyclist has been identified as 46-year-old Pradeep Lakmal, and he is currently receiving treatment at the Kataragama District Hospital.

The pillion rider, however, had not sustained any injuries during the shooting.

Further investigations into the shooting are underway by the Kataragama Police.