JAAF calls for impartial investigation into attack on Omani MD of apparel factory

April 2, 2023   05:24 pm

The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) has condemned the recent attack on two persons, including the Managing Director at an apparel factory in Halpe, Katana. 

The Managinig Director of the factory has been identified as an Omani national currently on an observation visit to Sri Lanka. 

On 30 March, a group of individuals had launched a vicious and heinous attack on the Managing Director and a security official of an apparel factory in Halpe, Katana. 

The group had illegally entered the factory and broke into the residence of the Managing Director, the JAAF said in a statement issued in this regard. 

Deeming the incident a ‘cowardly attack’, the JAAF called for an impartial investigation into the matter, adding that the relevant officials in charge must take swift legal action. 

“As the apex body of the apparel industry, we condemn such acts of violence. We call on law enforcement authorities to act swiftly and take prompt action to uphold the rule of law and bring the instigators of this attack into custody. We empathize with those affected by the incident and request that the matter be allowed to reach a peaceful resolution in accordance with the laws of the land”, a release issued by the JAAF said.

