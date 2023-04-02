President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with Bharat Lal, Director General of the Indian Institute of Good Governance, at the President’s official residence in Paget Road, Colombo.

Mr. Bharat Lal is visiting Sri Lanka to discuss potential ways to enhance the country’s civil service and improve government institution performance by implementing effective monitoring measures.

During the meeting, he shared India’s success in incorporating information technology into public service delivery, which resulted in significant progress and cost savings.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also made a request to the Director General for his assistance in establishing a University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka.

Also present at the meeting were Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake and the Indian High Commissioner to Colombo Gopal Baglay.