Female student injured in stabbing at Dhamma school

April 2, 2023   08:07 pm

A female student was left injured following a stabbing incident reported this morning (02 April) at a Dhamma school (Daham Pāsala) in the Gal Oya area. 

The incident took place at around 07:45 a.m. today, when a man had entered the premises of the temple in which the Dhamma school was taking place, and stabbed the female student. 

The victim has been identified as a 11th Grade student and is currently receiving treatment at the Base Hospital in Kantale, while Police have arrested the suspect in question, along with the weapon used for the stabbing. 

During an interrogation, the attacker revealed that he stabbed the girl because she refused to pursue a romantic relationship with him.

