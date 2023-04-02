Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President

National People’s Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has claimed that a group of parliamentarians belonging to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) are expected to join forces with the President in the near future.

Speaking at a rally in Kolonnawa this afternoon (02 Apri), Dissanayake stated that a group of SJB MPs have decided to support the President, and will join the government’s political parties accordingly.

Despite these accusations, however, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa emphasised that those within the SJB will not sacrifice their Parliamentary seats for money