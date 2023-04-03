Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

April 3, 2023   07:48 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the country during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

'The school was not involved, we warned them beforehand'  Dharmadutha College Principal on Big Match parade incident

'The school was not involved, we warned them beforehand'  Dharmadutha College Principal on Big Match parade incident

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)

India, Japan join hands with Sri Lanka to bolster regional connectivity in Indo-Pacific region (English)

India, Japan join hands with Sri Lanka to bolster regional connectivity in Indo-Pacific region (English)

CPC trade unionists meet the Prime Minister (English)

CPC trade unionists meet the Prime Minister (English)

National new rice harvest festival held at Siri Maha Bodhi (English)

National new rice harvest festival held at Siri Maha Bodhi (English)