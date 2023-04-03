Professionals to convene meeting to discuss future trade union actions

April 3, 2023   10:25 am

A discussion among the representatives of all sectors including trade unions and civil organizations is scheduled to be held at 3.00p.m today (April 03).

All parties representing the Professionals’ Trade Union Alliance will reportedly take part in the discussion.

Accordingly, the trade union actions taken against the government’s new tax policy and future actions to be taken regarding the new Terrorism Prevention Act have been planned to be taken up in length during the discussion.

Moreover, attention will be drawn to the opinions of the committee appointed by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) to study the new Terrorism Prevention Act in the discussion.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Harini Amarasooriya said that the government is trying to pass a dangerous bill in order to weaken democratic rights.

