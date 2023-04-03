Price of eggs to be increased during festive season?

President of the All Ceylon Poultry Businesses Association Ajith Gunasekara says that the increase in the prices of chicken and eggs cannot be prevented during the upcoming festive season.

He stated that the price of chicken may increase up to a range of Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,400 per kilogram as a result of the difficulties in providing the supply to meet the demand.

Joining a press briefing in Colombo, Mr. Gunasekara mentioned that price fluctuations cannot be stopped when a strong trading network is not available.