Edu. Ministry to not issue letters to admit students for intermediate grades in national schools

The Ministry of Education has issued a special announcement regarding the admission of students to the intermediate grades of schools.

Accordingly, the Education Ministry states that the national schools will be notified after April 21 regarding the admission of students to intermediate grades from grades 02 to 04 and grades 07 to 10 in national schools as per the relevant circulars.

The announcement also includes that the ministry will not issue any letters in order to admit students for the intermediate grades in national schools until then.