Edu. Ministry to not issue letters to admit students for intermediate grades in national schools

Edu. Ministry to not issue letters to admit students for intermediate grades in national schools

April 3, 2023   11:27 am

The Ministry of Education has issued a special announcement regarding the admission of students to the intermediate grades of schools.

Accordingly, the Education Ministry states that the national schools will be notified after April 21 regarding the admission of students to intermediate grades from grades 02 to 04 and grades 07 to 10 in national schools as per the relevant circulars.

The announcement also includes that the ministry will not issue any letters in order to admit students for the intermediate grades in national schools until then.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

Female student injured in stabbing at Dhamma school

Female student injured in stabbing at Dhamma school

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President

'The school was not involved, we warned them beforehand'  Dharmadutha College Principal on Big Match parade incident

'The school was not involved, we warned them beforehand'  Dharmadutha College Principal on Big Match parade incident

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)