Nekath Seettuwa presented to the President
April 3, 2023   12:27 pm

Following customs and traditions, the “Nekath Seettuwa”, the table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala & Tamil New Year, has been presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe by Minister Vidura Wickremanayake and the Department of Cultural Affairs a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The auspicious times relating to Sinhala and Tamil New Year indicating the dawn of the New Year, the Punya Kalaya for religious observances, the lighting of the hearth, cooking of the first meal and the time for serving the first meal and anointing oil and for leaving for work are included in the ‘Nekath Seettuwa’.

