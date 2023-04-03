Two nabbed with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 141 Mn in northern waters

Two nabbed with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 141 Mn in northern waters

April 3, 2023   01:38 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a suspicious dinghy loaded with over 428kg of Kerala cannabis during a special search operation conducted off Kankasanthurai, Jaffna last night (April 02). 

The Navy has also apprehended 02 suspects along with the narcotics.

The suspects along with the seized narcotic substance have been brought to the Kankasanthurai harbor, where Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera was also present to inspect them this morning (April 03).

This operation was carried out by the Northern Naval Command, off Kankasanthurai, whereas the Navy officers intercepted the suspicious dinghy with 195 packs of Kerala cannabis weighing about 428kg and 900g. The packages of Kerala cannabis had been contained in 13 sacks. 

The gross street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 141 million.

The suspects held in this operation have been identified as residents of the Analathivu Island and aged 33 and 37. 

The 02 suspect along with Kerala cannabis and the dinghy have later been handed over to the Kankasanthurai Police for onward legal action.

