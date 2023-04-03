Litro Gas cylinder price to be slashed by Rs. 1,000

The price of a 12.5 kg domestic cylinder of Litro Gas will be reduced by around Rs. 1,000 with effect from midnight tomorrow (April 04), according to Litro chairman Mr. Muditha Peiris.

He said that the new prices, based on the pricing formula, will be announced tomorrow morning.

Mr. Peiris mentioned that this is the highest price revision of Litro Gas in the company’s history.

He said that several factors including the drop in gas prices in the global market and the strengthening of the Sri Lankan Rupee have influenced the significant price reduction.