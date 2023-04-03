Indictments served against ex-Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith

Indictments were served before the Colombo High Court against former Chief Minister of North Central Province S.M. Ranjith on charges of corruption for allegedly persuading government officials to obtain Rs. 5,379,629 as fuel allowances during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

The indictments were handed over to the courts before Colombo High Court Judge Mahen Weeraman today (April 03).

Later, the court has also ordered the defendant to be released under two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The relevant case has been filed by the Bribery Commission under eight indictments including the misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs. 5,379,629 as fuel allowances and persuading government officials to obtain those fuel allowances during the period from 2012 to 2014.