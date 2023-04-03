Indictments served against ex-Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith

Indictments served against ex-Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith

April 3, 2023   04:07 pm

Indictments were served before the Colombo High Court against former Chief Minister of North Central Province S.M. Ranjith on charges of corruption for allegedly persuading government officials to obtain Rs. 5,379,629 as fuel allowances during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

The indictments were handed over to the courts before Colombo High Court Judge Mahen Weeraman today (April 03).

Later, the court has also ordered the defendant to be released under two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.
The relevant case has been filed by the Bribery Commission under eight indictments including the misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs. 5,379,629 as fuel allowances and persuading government officials to obtain those fuel allowances during the period from 2012 to 2014.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.03

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.03

Artistes and political leaders pay final respects to veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya

Artistes and political leaders pay final respects to veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya

Paediatrician urges caution as influenza among children on the rise

Paediatrician urges caution as influenza among children on the rise

Colombo Lotus Tower lights up in blue to mark ' World Autism Awareness Day '

Colombo Lotus Tower lights up in blue to mark ' World Autism Awareness Day '

Udaya Gammanpila says they will conditionally support privatization

Udaya Gammanpila says they will conditionally support privatization

IGP appears before court over failure to submit guidelines to safeguard suspects in custody

IGP appears before court over failure to submit guidelines to safeguard suspects in custody

Police probing tragic ' Big Match ' vehicle parade accident that killed 2 students

Police probing tragic ' Big Match ' vehicle parade accident that killed 2 students