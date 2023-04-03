Gazette issued by fmr. Sports Minister suspending Sri Lanka Rugby to be withdrawn

The Attorney General has informed the Court of Appeal that the incumbent Minister of Sports has decided to withdraw the gazette notification issued by former Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, suspending the activities of Sri Lanka Rugby.

Then Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa had issued a gazette notification on April 01, 2022, suspending the registration of the Sports Association for Sri Lanka Rugby – the official governing body of the sport in Sri Lanka.

However, Sri Lanka Rugby and its Chairman Rizly Ilyas had filed a writ petition seeking an order that the relevant gazette notification be declared unlawful, and to cancel it.

Accordingly, Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Jayawardene who appeared on behalf of the incumbent Minister of Sports, mentioned before the courts that his client, the Sports Minister has decided to withdraw the relevant gazette notification.

The petition was taken up before the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar today (April 03).

There, the Appeals Court had ordered the petition to be recalled on April 06, to notify about future actions regarding the petition.