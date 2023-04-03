Energy Minister holds talks with World Bank senior energy experts

Energy Minister holds talks with World Bank senior energy experts

April 3, 2023   08:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has met with Senior Energy Experts of the World Bank this morning (April 03).

In a tweet, the minister stated that the progress of the technical assistance on power sector reforms to support the drafting of a new electricity act and strengthen the financial standing of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) were taken up during the discussion.

“Met with the World Bank Senior Energy Experts this morning. Discussed the progress of the technical assistance on power sector reforms to support drafting of a new electricity act and strengthen the financial standing of Ceylon Electricity Board,” he tweeted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.03

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.03

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.03

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.03

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.03

Artistes and political leaders pay final respects to veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya

Artistes and political leaders pay final respects to veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya

Paediatrician urges caution as influenza among children on the rise

Paediatrician urges caution as influenza among children on the rise

Colombo Lotus Tower lights up in blue to mark ' World Autism Awareness Day '

Colombo Lotus Tower lights up in blue to mark ' World Autism Awareness Day '

Udaya Gammanpila says they will conditionally support privatization

Udaya Gammanpila says they will conditionally support privatization