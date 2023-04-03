Energy Minister holds talks with World Bank senior energy experts

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has met with Senior Energy Experts of the World Bank this morning (April 03).

In a tweet, the minister stated that the progress of the technical assistance on power sector reforms to support the drafting of a new electricity act and strengthen the financial standing of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) were taken up during the discussion.

