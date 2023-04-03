Police probing Kudu Salindus alleged links with terrorist groups

Police probing Kudu Salindus alleged links with terrorist groups

April 3, 2023   10:18 pm

Further investigations are underway regarding various connections that Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne alias “Kudu Salindu”, is alleged to have had with terrorist groups, according to the relevant investigation officers.

The officers have informed this to the courts today (April 03).

They have stated before the courts that the investigations are being carried out into the relationships that “Kudu Salindu” is said to have had with pro-LTTE groups and other international terrorist groups.

Furthermore, the officers have also presented facts before the courts on 10 crimes suspected to have been committed by “Kudu Salindu” including murders and drug trafficking.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers left for Madagascar on March 11 to repatriate Sri Lankan drug kingpin Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata” and his infamous accomplice Salindu Malshitha alias “Kudu Salindu”, who arrested while on a visit to the island off the southeastern coast of Africa.

The CID officers had returned to Sri Lanka with the notorious drug dealers and criminal figures on March 15.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment (English)

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment (English)

Police use water cannons to disperse IUSF protestors in Colombo (English)

Police use water cannons to disperse IUSF protestors in Colombo (English)

Litro Gas cylinder price to be slashed by Rs. 1,000 (English)

Litro Gas cylinder price to be slashed by Rs. 1,000 (English)

Once the Parliament approves IMF agreement, the main points will be passed into law  President (English)

Once the Parliament approves IMF agreement, the main points will be passed into law  President (English)

Tense situation as police block protest march by Sri Lanka Telecom workers

Tense situation as police block protest march by Sri Lanka Telecom workers

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.03

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.03

Two students killed in ' Big Match ' vehicle parade accident laid to rest

Two students killed in ' Big Match ' vehicle parade accident laid to rest