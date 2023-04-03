Further investigations are underway regarding various connections that Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne alias “Kudu Salindu”, is alleged to have had with terrorist groups, according to the relevant investigation officers.

The officers have informed this to the courts today (April 03).

They have stated before the courts that the investigations are being carried out into the relationships that “Kudu Salindu” is said to have had with pro-LTTE groups and other international terrorist groups.

Furthermore, the officers have also presented facts before the courts on 10 crimes suspected to have been committed by “Kudu Salindu” including murders and drug trafficking.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers left for Madagascar on March 11 to repatriate Sri Lankan drug kingpin Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata” and his infamous accomplice Salindu Malshitha alias “Kudu Salindu”, who arrested while on a visit to the island off the southeastern coast of Africa.

The CID officers had returned to Sri Lanka with the notorious drug dealers and criminal figures on March 15.