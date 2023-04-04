Showers expected over most parts of the country

April 4, 2023   08:04 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the country during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

The coastal areas from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle will experience showers or thundershowers in the morning as well.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

