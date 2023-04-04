Three foreign oil companies to begin fuel distribution in Sri Lanka soon

Three foreign oil companies to begin fuel distribution in Sri Lanka soon

April 4, 2023   09:26 am

Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says the three Cabinet-approved foreign oil companies are expected to commence their fuel distribution operations in Sri Lanka within the next two months.

Sri Lanka is planning to ink respective agreements with the three companies in the coming two weeks, said the lawmaker, who joined the political talk show “360°” political talk show on TV Derana on Monday night.

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the proposal to grant retail licenses to China-based Sinopec, Australia-based United Petroleum and US-based RM Parks Inc., in collaboration of Shell PLC.

The Cabinet approval came after the relevant procurement committees gave their go-ahead and recommendations to award the three companies retail licenses to operate in Sri Lanka.

In March, President Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government decided on the divestiture of seven key state-owned enterprises (SOEs) including the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka Telecom. To this end, an SOE Restructuring Unit was also set up by the government.

According to Wijesekera, each company will handle 150 CPC dealer-operated filling stations in the local market.

At present, a total of 1,142 filling stations are under the purview of the CPC, however, the corporation fully owns only 234 of them, the minister explained, adding that 450 out of the remaining 908 filling stations owned by private distributors would be allocated to the three foreign oil companies.

In addition, these firms will be permitted to establish up to 50 filling stations of their own in the country, Wijesekera said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment (English)

Sri Lanka Telecom employees and trade unions protest against divestment (English)

Police use water cannons to disperse IUSF protestors in Colombo (English)

Police use water cannons to disperse IUSF protestors in Colombo (English)

Litro Gas cylinder price to be slashed by Rs. 1,000 (English)

Litro Gas cylinder price to be slashed by Rs. 1,000 (English)

Once the Parliament approves IMF agreement, the main points will be passed into law  President (English)

Once the Parliament approves IMF agreement, the main points will be passed into law  President (English)

Tense situation as police block protest march by Sri Lanka Telecom workers

Tense situation as police block protest march by Sri Lanka Telecom workers

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.03

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.03

Two students killed in ' Big Match ' vehicle parade accident laid to rest

Two students killed in ' Big Match ' vehicle parade accident laid to rest