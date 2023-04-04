Speaker conveys SCs determination on new Central Bank bill

April 4, 2023   10:25 am

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has received the determination of the Supreme Court regarding the Central Bank (Amendment) Bill.
 
Commencing the parliamentary session this morning (March 04), the Speaker noted that the Supreme Court has determined that none of the provisions in the bill are inconsistent with the constitution.
 
Accordingly, the court has determined that the bill can be passed by a simple majority in the parliament, subject to the amendments mentioned in the determination.

 

