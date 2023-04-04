Police Media Coordination Center introduces new contact numbers

Police Media Coordination Center introduces new contact numbers

April 4, 2023   11:55 am

Sri Lanka Police have informed the general public that the contact numbers of its Media Coordination Center (MCC) have been changed, thus introducing four new contact numbers.

In a statement, the Police Media Division explained that the relevant contact numbers were changed after its office was relocated to the 13th floor of Sethsiripaya Stage II in Battaramulla.

Accordingly, the Media Coordination Center, too, has been shifted to the office premises in Battaramulla with effect from yesterday (April 03), it added.

Accordingly, the general public can contact the MCC of the Police Media Division through the following contact numbers:

011 - 2887903
011 - 2887906
011 - 2887907
011 – 2887973
 
 

