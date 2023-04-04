Prof. Sunil Ariyaratne appointed chancellor of Visual & Performing Arts University

April 4, 2023   11:59 am

Professor Sunil Ariyaratne has been appointed the new chancellor of the University of Visual and Performing Arts.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made this appointment with immediate effect, for a five-year period, in compliance with Section 32 of the University Act No. 16 of 1978, Amended by Act No. 07 of 1985.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, has forwarded the letter of appointment to Professor Sunil Ariyaratne, confirming his appointment as the Chancellor of the University of Visual and Performing Arts.

