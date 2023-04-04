Court order issued against planned protest in Colombo

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has ordered an issue against the demonstration slated to be staged by trade union activists this afternoon.

The order was issued after taking into account a request made by the OIC of Colombo Fort Police.

Accordingly, the protesters are barred from marching towards the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House and the Finance Ministry premises through several roads in Colombo – Olcott Mawatha, Lotus Road, York Street, Bank of Ceylon Mawatha, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha, Baladaksha Mawatha, Chaithya Road, Janadhipathi Mawatha and part of Galle Road from NSA Roundabout and Galle Face Green Roundabout between 12 noon and 4.00 p.m. today (April 04).

Further, the magistrate has prohibited the protesters from entering the aforementioned premises, damaging public properties and obstructing the duties of public servants.

Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, Health Professionals Association president Ravi Kumudesh and several other trade union activists have been named as the respondents in this court order.

The police have been instructed to take necessary legal actions in the event the protesters engage in any unlawful behaviour.