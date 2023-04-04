Basic salaries of public servants contesting LG polls to be paid

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to pay the basic salaries of government employees contesting the Local Government (LG) election for the period from 09 March to 25 April.

At least 3,000 public servants, who handed over nominations for the election, are currently on unpaid leave, the Government Information Department revealed.

However, as the LG election was repeatedly postponed, the government employees contesting the polls are struggling financially as their unpaid leave was extended.

Hence, it was decided that these government employees be paid their basic salaries for the aforementioned period.

The proposal had been made by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government.

Addressing the parliamentary session this morning, State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura said all government employees would be paid their salaries for this month before 10 April.