Association of Education Professionals to assist 2022 A/L answer sheet evaluations

April 4, 2023   03:21 pm

The Association of Education Professionals has decided to provide leadership to the commencement of evaluation activities of the 2022 (2023) G.C.E. Advanced Level examination answer sheets, which have been halted for more than 40 days.

The decision has been arrived at following a discussion that took place between the association and the Minister of Education, yesterday (April 03).

Commenting to the media following the discussion, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero, the President of the National Union Against Teacher-Principal Pay Disparity stated that the Minister agreed to make the payments as a daily allowance.

“So far, the minister has agreed to pay an allowance of Rs. 2,000 for the teachers [engaging in evaluation activities] with a distance of less than 80 km. It was also agreed to provide an allowance of Rs. 2,900 to those who travel more than 80 km, as a daily allowance.”

