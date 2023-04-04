Health experts urge public to take extra measures to prevent dehydration

Health experts have warned of the risk of dehydration and urge the general public to increase their water intake and to wear lightweight clothes in order to stay hydrated.

Joining Ada Derana’s ‘Big Focus’ program this morning (April 04), paediatric specialist of the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo Dr. Deepal Perera stated that the culture of wearing plain clothes in the summer that prevails in foreign countries should be introduced in Sri Lanka too.

Accordingly, the doctor emphasized that people should minimize sun exposure as much as possible when they are outside.

“In countries like England, they do lightweight clothes during the summer. We also inform our children to such clothes. Those who wear a tie can clad themselves in a simple outfit and leave out the tie. We are asking them to attend schools in lightweight attire.”

“Now we can also introduce these attires to Sri Lanka as well. It is not good to wear several layers of clothes these days as it increases sweating. You can wear a simple dress and a hat to minimize sunlight absorption.”

Dr. Perera also mentioned that it is essential to drink not only water but also follow a natural liquid diet to prevent dehydration.

Children’s water intake should be in proportion to their weight. In general, it is advised to give an extra bottle of water to children when they leave for school. Even for an adult, instead of water, it is better to drink some more lime or ‘Jeevani’. It can reduce complications.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo Dr. G. Wijesooriya clarified that there is no truth to the belief that obesity is reduced by higher water intake.

“You won’t lose weight just by drinking water... But if you drink some water before your main meals, the amount of food you take in will reduce and then you can lose weight...”

In the meantime, the Department of Meteorology said yesterday (April 03) that the warm weather is expected to continue until the end of May.