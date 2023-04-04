Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations discusses setting up Sri Lankan Embassy in Romania

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations meeting held recently, under the Chairmanship of Namal Rajapaksa, has taken up into discussion the possibility of setting up a Sri Lankan Embassy in Romania.

Accordingly, the Committee has questioned the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the challenges pertaining to the establishment of a mission in Romania. The Committee was of the view that given the considerable percentage of the Sri Lankan population present in the said country, many inconveniences are caused as there is no Sri Lankan Embassy to look into their grievances, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

The officials present have stated that the Cabinet approval was obtained to establish a Mission in Romania and the cadre has already been approved and the establishment of an Embassy is on course.

The Committee has also instructed the officials present to take action on the matter without further delay.

The Committee has further discussed the foreign policy of Sri Lanka. The Secretary to the Foreign Ministry has elaborated on the 20 key point foreign policy directives of the Ministry, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the foreign policy of Sri Lanka is based on friendly relations with all sovereign countries upholding a policy of neutrality and non-alignment. Furthermore, he emphasized that it also aims to strengthen close cooperation between Sri Lanka and South Asian countries.

Members of Parliament Niroshan Perera, Mayantha Dissanayake, Akila Ellawala, Yadamini Gunawardene, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya participated in the Committee meeting.