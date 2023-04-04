The Constitutional Council has approved the recommendation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to re-appoint C.D. Wickramaratne as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for a period of three months, with effect from March 26.

The Constitutional Council met today (April 04), presided by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who serves as the council’s chairman.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, MP Sagara Kariyawasam, MP Kabir Hashim, Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere and Dr. Dinesha Samararatne also attended the meeting.