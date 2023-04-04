New Ombudsman sworn in before President

April 4, 2023   08:56 pm

Retired High Court Judge, K.B.K. Hirimburegama was sworn in as the Parliamentary High Commissioner for Administrative Affairs (Ombudsman).

He took oaths before President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (April 04).

The appointment was made with immediate effect by the President pursuant to Article 156(2) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and Section 3(1) of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Administrative Affairs Act No. 17 of 1981.

Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

