850,000 more low-income families to receive 10kg of rice per month

April 4, 2023   11:37 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to provide 10kg of rice per month to 850,000 more low-income families in the country.

On 16 January 2023, cabinet approval was given to provide 2 million low-income families with a rice quota of 10kg for a two-month period.

However, the government has identified that there are 850,000 more low-income families on the waiting list and that they should also be included in the proposed program.

Thereby, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to include the newly-identified 850,000 low-income families in the said program, thus providing a total of 2.85 million families with 10kg of rice per month for two months.

In addition, the president has proposed to increase the budgetary allocation made for this program from RS. 10 billion to Rs. 13 billion.

