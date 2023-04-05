Several areas to receive fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in the aforementioned areas.

A few showers may occur in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya and Mannar districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15 April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (05 April) are Thalpe, Walipitiya and Thihagoda at about 12.13 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Matara during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.