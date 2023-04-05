Another stock of imported eggs reaches Sri Lanka

Another stock of imported eggs reaches Sri Lanka

April 5, 2023   08:14 am

Another stock of eggs imported from India reached Sri Lanka last night (April 04), the State Trading Corporation (STC) says.

According to STC chairman Asiri Walisundara, Sri Lanka has imported a total of 4 million eggs thus far.

The long-awaited first stock of 2 million imported eggs reached the island on March 23 while the second shipment carrying 1 million eggs arrived four days ago.

The second shipment is now awaiting the approval of the Animal Production & Health Department.

Samples from the third egg consignment, which reached the island last night, will be referred to the laboratories for tests later today, Walisundara said further.

The imported eggs have not yet received the approval to be sold for the general public as they are only distributed among bakery product manufacturers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cardinal Ranjith raises deep concerns about new anti-terrorism bill (English)

Cardinal Ranjith raises deep concerns about new anti-terrorism bill (English)

Cardinal Ranjith raises deep concerns about new anti-terrorism bill (English)

Litro and Laugfs slash LP gas prices (English)

Litro and Laugfs slash LP gas prices (English)

Additional 850,000 low-income families to receive 10kg of rice per month (English)

Additional 850,000 low-income families to receive 10kg of rice per month (English)

Litro and Laugfs reveal reason for reducing LP gas prices

Litro and Laugfs reveal reason for reducing LP gas prices

Fuel quota to be increased for festive season (English)

Fuel quota to be increased for festive season (English)

Speaker conveys SC's determination on new Central Bank bill (English)

Speaker conveys SC's determination on new Central Bank bill (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.04

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.04

Parents express concerns about stalled A/L exam paper marking

Parents express concerns about stalled A/L exam paper marking