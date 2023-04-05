Another stock of imported eggs reaches Sri Lanka

Another stock of eggs imported from India reached Sri Lanka last night (April 04), the State Trading Corporation (STC) says.

According to STC chairman Asiri Walisundara, Sri Lanka has imported a total of 4 million eggs thus far.

The long-awaited first stock of 2 million imported eggs reached the island on March 23 while the second shipment carrying 1 million eggs arrived four days ago.

The second shipment is now awaiting the approval of the Animal Production & Health Department.

Samples from the third egg consignment, which reached the island last night, will be referred to the laboratories for tests later today, Walisundara said further.

The imported eggs have not yet received the approval to be sold for the general public as they are only distributed among bakery product manufacturers.