Tax revenues gradually increased in first quarter of 2023 - IRD

The government has collected Rs. 25.5 billion through the Advance Personal Income Tax just within the first quarter of the year 2023, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) says.

According to a press release published by the IRD, the total revenue from the Advance Personal Income Tax between January and March amounted to a total of Rs. 25,577 million.

In January, the department collected Rs. 3,106 million from the tax, while in February and March, the amount went up to Rs. 10,540 million and Rs. 11,931 million respectively.

The IRD said a gradual increase in tax revenue was thus observed in the first quarter of 2023.