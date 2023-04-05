Prices of several food items including Kottu, fried rice slashed

The prices of fried rice, Kottu and a packet of rice and curry will be reduced with effect from midnight today (April 05).

National Organizer of the All-Island Canteen Owners’ Association Asela Sampath said that the prices of these food items would be reduced by 20%.

The decision was arrived at in view of the price slash in domestic gas cylinders, he mentioned.

Moreover, the price of a cup of plain tea has been reduced to Rs. 30, while the price of a cup of milk tea remains unchanged at Rs. 90 .