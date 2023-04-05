Prices of several food items including Kottu, fried rice slashed

Prices of several food items including Kottu, fried rice slashed

April 5, 2023   10:52 am

The prices of fried rice, Kottu and a packet of rice and curry will be reduced with effect from midnight today (April 05).

National Organizer of the All-Island Canteen Owners’ Association Asela Sampath said that the prices of these food items would be reduced by 20%.

The decision was arrived at in view of the price slash in domestic gas cylinders, he mentioned.

Moreover, the price of a cup of plain tea has been reduced to Rs. 30, while the price of a cup of milk tea remains unchanged at Rs. 90 .

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cardinal Ranjith raises deep concerns about new anti-terrorism bill (English)

Cardinal Ranjith raises deep concerns about new anti-terrorism bill (English)

Cardinal Ranjith raises deep concerns about new anti-terrorism bill (English)

Litro and Laugfs slash LP gas prices (English)

Litro and Laugfs slash LP gas prices (English)

Additional 850,000 low-income families to receive 10kg of rice per month (English)

Additional 850,000 low-income families to receive 10kg of rice per month (English)

Litro and Laugfs reveal reason for reducing LP gas prices

Litro and Laugfs reveal reason for reducing LP gas prices

Fuel quota to be increased for festive season (English)

Fuel quota to be increased for festive season (English)

Speaker conveys SC's determination on new Central Bank bill (English)

Speaker conveys SC's determination on new Central Bank bill (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.04

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.04

Parents express concerns about stalled A/L exam paper marking

Parents express concerns about stalled A/L exam paper marking