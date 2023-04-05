Three dead, child injured in head-on collision in Wellawaya

Three people have died while an 11-year-old child was injured in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a cab that took place in the Nuga Yaya area on Wellawaya - Thanamalwila Road in Wellawaya.

Police mentioned that the three deceased people were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The victims include a 44-year-old Police Sergeant, who was driving the three-wheeler, his wife (42) and his father (70).

The 11-year-old child, who was injured in the accident, is currently receiving treatment at the Monaragala Hospital, according to police.

The police have arrested the driver of the cab, who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. The Wellawaya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.