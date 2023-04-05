Operations afoot to arrest wife of Harak Kata

Operations afoot to arrest wife of Harak Kata

April 5, 2023   12:33 pm

A senior officer of Sri Lanka Police stated that measures are being taken, with the assistance of Interpol, to arrest the wife of the notorious criminal figure and drug dealer Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias “Harak Kata”, who was arrested in Madagascar and repatriated to Sri Lanka recently.
 
The defense officials in Madagascar officially informed the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka of the arrest of 08 suspects including the drug kingpin Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata” and his accomplice identified as Salindu Malshika Gunaratne alias “Kudu Salindu” on March 08.

Later on, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) dispatched a team to Madagascar to repatriate them, and the criminal duo was brought to Sri Lanka on March 15 via Kenya’s Nairobi and India’s Mumbai.

The two arrested criminals, currently held by the CID on a 90-day detention order are being interrogated at length.

Accordingly, based on the information revealed by Harak Kata’s during interrogations, measures will be taken to arrest and repatriate his wife with the assistance of Interpol for further investigations, the senior police officer said further.

