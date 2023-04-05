Three nabbed with Kerala cannabis worth Rs. 93 million off Delft Island

Sri Lanka Navy, in an operation mounted off the northern coast, has apprehended three suspects who were in possession of a large volume of Kerala cannabis.

The Patrol Craft CG 402 of the Coast Guard attached to the Northern Naval Command, had seized the contraband in the sea area west of Delft Island in Jaffna last morning (April 04).

During the operation, a suspicious dinghy was intercepted, in which the naval officers found six sacks of Kerala cannabis packed in 76 parcels.

Weighing about 283kg, the seized Kerala cannabis consignment is estimated to have a street value of Rs. 93 million.

The suspects apprehended in the operation were identified as residents of Pesalai in Mannar, aged between 19 and 51 years.

The suspects, along with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy, were handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal action.